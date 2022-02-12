CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Authorities are searching for a two-year-old boy and his non-custodial father after he reportedly took the baby from Cherokee County without permission Saturday.
Cherokee Sheriff’s deputies said the father, Camren Clark, 21 of Minnesota, is accused of taking his son, Nova Sampson, from Ashley Pl. in Acworth.
Nova has black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing camouflage onesie.
Clark, who does not have custody of his son, is with his girlfriend, Malaysia Haynes, 22 of Minnesota.
Police said they are driving a dark red Nissan Altima with Mississippi tag (LRC5349). The Altima has black rims, white sticker on left side of the trunk and a dent on the passenger side of trunk and was last seen on traffic cameras northbound on I-75 north of Emerson.
Police believe they are traveling to Malaysia’s home in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
If anyone sees Clark, Sampson or the Altima they are urged to call 911.
