SOUTH FULTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police in the City of South Fulton are looking for an arsonist who they believe is targeting churches.
Surveillance video shows someone light an item on fire and throw it towards the side door of the Renaissance Church of Christ. Police said it happened the night of September 30.
In an exclusive interview, Minister Orpheus Heyward told CBS46 he was inside when it happened.
“I’m just appreciative that the Lord is gracious enough to keep me protected,” said Minister Heyward.
Three days later another arson attack took place at the Enon Church. A place of worship that is not far from Renaissance.
South Fulton police said surveillance video shows the same arsonist pouring gasoline on the side of the building and then igniting a match.
Official reports state the fire knocked out the glass door and burned shrubbery.
“We do know that he’s targeting churches, so it’s on the table that this could be a religious kind of hate crime,” said Minister Heyward.
CBS46 confirmed federal authorities are investigating any possibility of a hate crime.
Anyone with any information, please contact Captain Dennard at 404-670-4476.
