ATHENS, Ga. (CBS46) — Police are looking for a woman pictured on bank surveillance video who cashed stolen checks at nine different metro Atlanta banks.
Detectives with the Athens-Clark County Police Department say this woman made off with more than $32,000 in just two days.
Detective Nathaniel Franco said he believes this woman is part of an orchestrated criminal scheme from a "felony lane gang." He said law enforcement officials have coined this name after criminals continued to use outer lanes at drive-thru banks to cash stolen checks.
Franco said this suspect used stolen checks at Synovus Banks in Dacula, Norcross, and Buford on Feb. 2. The suspect then used stolen checks at banks in Kennesaw, Woodstock, two branches in Douglasville, along with Covington and Conyers on Feb. 3.
“These groups operate. Their full time job is to drive to parks and gyms, places where they can watch and see women get out of their car without their purses,” Detective Franco said.
Franco said this case resembles the roughly fifteen investigations of felony lane gangs he’s conducted across the region in the last few years.
Officials said roughly five cars were broken into last week at Southeast Clark Park in Athens, including the SUV of Laurie Tolbert.
“I feel a little scared, and unnerved,” said Tolbert, who said she’s still reeling after thieves stole thousands from her bank account.
Tolbert said she has insurance and is hopeful she’ll get the money reimbursed but is fearful the thieves could continue to use her personal information.
“I just don’t know how it’s all going to get resolved. Because they have my identity,” said Tolbert.
Officials are urging people, especially women at parks and gyms, to keep valuable property with them when parking in public.
“Until we start taking away the opportunity, it’s going to keep happening,” Franco said.
Franco said they are already tracking a few leads of who this suspect is that were called in from the public.
If you recognize the woman in the surveillance video, you’re encouraged to contact the Athens-Clark County Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.