ATHENS-CLARKE (CBS46)—Athens-Clarke police are asking for the public’s help in locating a man police said brutally assaulted a female University of Georgia college student during a home invasion.
According to a press release, the violent incident happened on May 2nd, around 2 p.m., near the 100 block of Cloverhurst Avenue.
Police stated the 21-year-old student was followed inside of her residence by a man who demanded money.
The student was assaulted, and the assault caused the student to lose consciousness, police wrote.
The victim told police she believed the attacker was approximately 20 to 30 years-old and had on a white t-shirt and dark pants.
The Athens-Clarke police, with the assistance of a Georgia Bureau of Investigations sketch artist, released the sketch of a person of interest in the case.
Police said the sketch depicts a person of interest who was seen in the area prior to the assault. In addition, police wrote the person of interest had on an orange du-rag.
“The safety of our residents and visitors is of the utmost importance, and the police department is committed to using all investigative resources to identify and arrest this offender. We are asking the public to contact us with any information on this assault”, wrote ACCPD Chief Cleveland L. Spruill, Sr.
Anyone with information on this incident is encouraged to call Detective David at (762) 400-7361 or the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (706) 705-4775.
Police wrote a Crime Stoppers reward is being offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the perpetrator.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.