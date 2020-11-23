A woman is recovering after being shot during an altercation with her former roommate, police said.
According to Atlanta police, the shooting happened Monday around 2 a.m. in southeast Atlanta.
Officers responded to a call reporting a person shot at the Trestletree Apartsments located at the 700 block of Ormewood Ave.
Police arrived and found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to her stomach, police reported.
“Preliminary investigation revealed that a fight between former roommates escalated to gunfire,” according to a police spokesperson.
Police said a person was arrested at the scene and the victim was rushed to an area hospital in stable condition.
