ATLANTA (CBS46) -- A fight between two people ended in a shooting in Buckhead early Monday afternoon. The incident happened on the 1000 block of Lindbergh Drive around 2:13 p.m.; however when officers arrived to the scene, they did not locate anyone shot on the scene.
During the investigation, Atlanta police received a call from Piedmont in reference to a person shot.
The victim told officers that a physical altercation ensued when the suspect fired several shots wounding them. The victim was transported to the hospital in stable condition, police told CBS46 News.
According to investigators, the suspect was described as a black male wearing a black shirt, black jeans, and a black bandanna.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. Stay with CBS46 News as more details become available on this developing story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.