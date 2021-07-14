ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Buckhead sent one person to the hospital early Wednesday afternoon.
The incident happened around 12:28 p.m. on the 3000 block of Peachtree Road. When Atlanta police arrived to the scene, they located a man suffering from a gunshot wound. Police reported he was alert, conscious and breathing. The victim was transported to a nearby hospital for treatment.
The investigation revealed that a fight between the victim and a male suspect in the parking lot ended when the suspect shot the man, according to authorities.
Investigators are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident.
Stay with CBS46 News as this story develops.
