ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) An off-campus building that houses many Georgia State University students has been evacuated due to a burst pipe on the 8th floor.
Power and water has been turned off to the building, located near John Wesley Dobbs and Piedmont avenues in downtown Atlanta.
Officials say the pipe burst as a result of a fight between two women at the building. Those two people have been taken into custody.
CBS46 was on scene when students were seen leaving the building. No word on when they're being allowed back inside.
Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Post a comment as Guest
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.