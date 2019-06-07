FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in identifying an abandoned newborn baby in Forsyth County.
Deputies responded to a call around 10 p.m. about a baby crying near 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County.
Upon arrival, police found an abandoned female baby left in the wooded area of the scene.
Police are searching for the mother of the baby. If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.