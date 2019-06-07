Detail wrist feet, selective blur

FORSYTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police need the public’s help in identifying an abandoned newborn baby in Forsyth County.

Deputies responded to a call around 10 p.m. about a baby crying near 1900 block of Daves Creek Road in Forsyth County.

Upon arrival, police found an abandoned female baby left in the wooded area of the scene.

Police are searching for the mother of the baby. If anyone knows a female who was in the late stages of pregnancy and may have given birth to this infant, please contact the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office at 770-781- 3087

