STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (CBS46) -- A shooting in Stone Mountain left one person dead late Friday afternoon.
Dekalb County officers were dispatched around 6 p.m. after reports of a shooting at the Budget Inn $ Suites on Memorial Drive.
Upon arrival, police discovered a 20-year-old woman who suffered from a gunshot wound to the chest, and a child in the room. The child was did not appeared injured, police said.
The woman was transported to a nearby hospital where she was later pronounced dead.
Investigators told CBS46 that they are questioning an uncooperative suspect.
This is a developing story, stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.