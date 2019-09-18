EATONTON, Ga. (CBS46) -- The GBI was called to investigate an incident that left two people dead in Eatonton.
Early Wednesday morning, officials arrived at the scene on Sparta Highway where they discovered two deceased victims.
Officials have not yet released the identifies of the two victims at this time.
Eatonton Police Department and the GBI are investigating the incident. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
