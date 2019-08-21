ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- A body was found behind the Atlanta Police Academy on Tuesday afternoon and police say it may be related to a homicide that allegedly occurred in South Carolina earlier this year.
APD and Florence County Sheriff’s Department teamed up to investigate the incident. In April, Florence County Police conducted an investigation about a homicide case in Florence County. During the investigation Florence County officials made several trips to Atlanta to search for the remains of Tara Echavarria.
According to the Fulton County Medical Examiner’s Center, they are working with investigators to determine the identity of the body found.
FCSO investigators have charged and arrested three people linked to the case. Cecelia Knox was charged for the murder of Echavarria. Jimmy Lee Knox and Jana Lynn Knox were charged with Accessory After the Fact of Murder in the incident.
Police say all three suspects were transported to Florence County Detention Center.
Sheriff William C. Barnes said the following statement:
“Our Investigators have done an excellent job of handling this sad and difficult case. We look forward to obtaining the results of the forensic examination soon, which will hopefully allow the family of Ms. Echavarria to obtain some degree of closure.”
The incident remains under investigation. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
