Athens-Clarke police are investigating a fatal shooting that happened at the Rolling Ridge Apartments.
The shooting happened on December 29 around 8:39 p.m. near the 100 block of Rolling Ridge Drive, according to a statement from Athens-Clarke police.
Officers were in the area investigating an unrelated call when they heard gunshots, police said.
After hearing the gunshots, officers searched the area and located an adult male suffering from a gunshot wound.
The victim, Quamiek Aziz, 27, of Athens, was rushed to an area hospital, where he later died.
Detectives later learned that another individual was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries related to the shooting.
Police have not announced a motive for the shooting.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (706) 705-4775.
