Police find missing child after boat drifts away in metro Atlanta

CHATHAM County, Ga. (CBS46) -- The Chatham County Police Department’s Marine Patrol was able to locate a child who drifted away in a boat during a family outing Wednesday.
Authorities were dispatched to a small island to the west of New Cut, near Wassaw Island, around 3:50 p.m.
The family had put the four-year-old child in a boat, with a life jacket, while they packed following an outing. The boat drifted off for about 200-400 yards with the young child alone inside, where it landed near the northwest side of Wassaw Island.
Police located the boat, but the child was no longer inside. The Chatham County helicopter came in to assist with the search, after which the child was found walking through marsh grass on the island’s northwest side around 4:40 p.m.
The helicopter landed nearby, after which crew took the child to an awaiting Marine Patrol vessel which in turn reunited the child with family.
