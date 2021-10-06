JOHNS CREEK, Ga (CBS46) -- Five stolen boxed turtles are now back where they belong at the Autrey Mill Nature Preserve.
Lizen hayes, the Executive Director, said the entire team is thrilled to have the reptiles returned. "We are so excited to have our turtles back at home and for all of us, it's just making it a lot better as far as peace of mind and knowing that they're safe and home."
Hayes said her team is monitoring the turtles. "The biggest thing now is keeping an eye on them and making sure they're well and healthy," said Hayes.
Hayes says Johns Creek Police were able to identify the suspects after this surveillance video was released to the community but she still has questions about the motive.
"We still don't know why but I'm sure we'll find out real soon," said Hayes.
Hayes explains that the main focus right now is getting every turtle and every thing back to normal. "They are being held right now temporarily inside until we can fix the boxed turtle enclosure outside and make sure that it's more secure," said Hayes
