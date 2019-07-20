TUCKER, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man suffering gunshot wounds was found collapsed at an intersection in Tucker early Saturday morning.
Upon arrival, DeKalb County Police found the victim at the intersection of Britt Road and Scyler Place.
According to officials, the victim appeared to be a Hispanic man in his mid-forties.
It appeared the victim had been shot several times; he was then rushed to a nearby hospital.
The shooting remains under investigation.
