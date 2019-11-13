SPALDING County, Ga. (CBS46) -- In a matter of hours since posting about a wanted man on Facebook, the Spalding County Sheriff’s Office made an arrest on Wednesday.
The Fugitive Apprehension Unit arrested Carlos Alberto Morales who was wanted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Earlier in the day, Morales was last seen driving a black SUV and after further investigation police were able to take him into custody.
The Spalding County Sheriff’s Office released this statement:
Carlos Alberto Morales is in custody. We appreciate the assistance from Peachtree City PD. Morales will face additional weapons and narcotic charges from Peachtree City PD.
