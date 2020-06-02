DEKALB CO (CBS46)—Five juveniles were arrested after Brookhaven police said the juveniles broke into an elementary school.
According to a statement from the Brookhaven police, officers responded to a report of a burglary at Montclair Elementary School on Monday.
When both Brookhaven police and DeKalb County School Police arrived, they located five juveniles who allegedly had broken into the gym area of the school.
The juveniles were detained by the DeKalb County School Police and their ages were not released.
There is no word on what charges the juveniles are facing.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
