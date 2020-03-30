JACKSONVILLE, Fl. (CBS46) A Florida man is facing serious charges after he allegedly entered a store and began spraying some kind of substance before telling patrons that they're now infected with COVID-19.
The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office says around 12 p.m. on Sunday, the man entered the unnamed business and began spraying with a container labeled COVID-19. He allegedly sprayed the unknown substance on and around the entrance doors of the business and then told the employees and patrons in the area that they were now infected with the coronavirus.
The suspect has been identified as 50 year-old David Randolph White. He's facing charges of attempted or threatened use of a weapon of mass destruction or hoax weapon of mass destruction.
The business says the affected area was cleaned and sanitized.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.