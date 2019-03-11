Norcross, GA (CBS46) Body camera video shows police officers aggressively trying to arrest a man who allegedly nearly struck an officer with his vehicle.
Police say Freeman Abdul-Sabur refused to roll down his windows or provide identification when an officer spotted him sleeping inside his vehicle.
Police also say Abdul-Sabur tried to drive away, nearly hitting an officer. That's when the officer fired a shot to try to get him to stop.
He was not struck.
They eventually chased down Abdul-Sabur, taking him into custody.
He's jailed on several charges, including drug possession.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.