CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man linked to multiple sexual assaults has finally been arrested after evading police in Clayton County for years.

On Aug. 22 police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III for the rapes of multiple women in the Morrow-Southlake Mall area dating back to July 4, 2015.

County police said the motive for each case included:

Gaining entry through an unsecured or open window

Accosting a victim outside as she walked to her apartment

Forcing his way into the apartment when a victim opened the door

Pulling out a weapon to intimidate the victim

Bowens was linked to the rapes of at least eight women through DNA.

During the investigation, it was determined that Bowen briefly worked as a police recruit for the Clayton County Police, however he was terminated prior to completion of the academy.

He was arrested at his place of employment.

The investigation is ongoing.

CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.