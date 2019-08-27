CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A man linked to multiple sexual assaults has finally been arrested after evading police in Clayton County for years.
On Aug. 22 police arrested Kenneth Thomas Bowen III for the rapes of multiple women in the Morrow-Southlake Mall area dating back to July 4, 2015.
County police said the motive for each case included:
- Gaining entry through an unsecured or open window
- Accosting a victim outside as she walked to her apartment
- Forcing his way into the apartment when a victim opened the door
- Pulling out a weapon to intimidate the victim
The serial rapist has attacked women in the Jonesboro and Riverdale areas since 2015 and is still on the streets.
Bowens was linked to the rapes of at least eight women through DNA.
During the investigation, it was determined that Bowen briefly worked as a police recruit for the Clayton County Police, however he was terminated prior to completion of the academy.
He was arrested at his place of employment.
The investigation is ongoing.
CBS46 will continue to update this story as it develops.
