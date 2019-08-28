CLAYTON County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Clayton County police gave details pertaining to the arrest of a former police recruit, Kenneth Bowen III, 24 on Wednesday.
Investigators said Bowen raped at least eight women and sexually assaulted another woman. Officers said they used a number of techniques including social media, past 911 calls and DNA to identify Bowen as a suspect and make the arrest.
“Oh yes, I was really concerned. I come in late. I have to look over my shoulder,” said a woman who lives near Bowen.
Officers said they got a warrant and collected Bowen’s DNA during a traffic stop. They then put him under surveillance at a Walmart auto center where he worked. Officers said they arrested Bowen at his place of employment once they made a DNA match.
The Clayton County Police Department hired Bowen as a police recruit in September of 2018. The chief of police said he terminated Bowen three months later after he arrived at work extremely late. The chief said Bowen lied about his ETA and his reason for being late.
“Had he not attempted to join the ranks of the Clayton County Police Department, it’s questionable as to when we would have apprehended him,” said Chief Kevin Roberts with the Clayton County Police Department.
The chief said Bowen stated on his recruit paperwork he had tattoos on one of his arms. Investigators compared this information to pictures Bowen posted on social media. The chief said there is no evidence which suggests Bowen committed any crimes while working as a recruit.
Bowen appeared in court, Wednesday, where a judge denied him bond.
