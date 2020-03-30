ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are working to find the person who shot four people in northeast Atlanta. One of the victims in the shooting reportedly has COVID 19 symptoms, according to Atlanta police.
The shooting happened at the 400 block of Ponce De Leon Avenue just before midnight, according to Atlanta police.
Police officers said they responded to a person shot call and located a man in his 50s being loaded into an ambulance. The man was transported to Atlanta Medical Center, where doctors informed officers the man had symptoms similar to the coronavirus (COVID 19).
The man’s injuries related to the shooting are non-life-threatening, and none of the officers had any contact with the man who had the COVID 19 symptoms.
While officers were investigating the shooting, three other males walked into area hospitals with gunshot wounds. The three males also suffered from non-life-threatening injuries. Two of those males are teens.
Police do not have a motive for the shooting and police said three of the victims have different stories related to the shooting. Atlanta police have not been able to interview the man who has COVID 19 symptoms.
According to a police spokesperson, detectives believe the victims were shot on the street and there’s no word on how many shots were fired.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
