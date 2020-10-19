CATOOSA COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A man sought in the shooting of a Tennessee police officer has been killed by authorities in north Georgia.
According to the East Ridge (TN) Police Department, 43 year-old Christopher J. Kitts opened fire on ERPD Corporal Terry Prescott during a traffic stop in East Ridge, near the border with Georgia. Kitts then fled the scene in his vehicle. Corporal Prescott was taken to an area hospital where he was last listed in stable condition.
Kitt's vehicle was later found abandoned in a subdivision in Rossville, Ga. Multiple law enforcement agencies responded and a ground search ensued. According to East Ridge Police, Kitts fired several shots at the officers before he was fatally shot.
No other details were released. More information is expected to be made available by law enforcement in Catoosa County on Monday. Stay with CBS46 News for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.