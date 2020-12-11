HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- A Gainesville mother is now behind bars and facing a slew of charges after her two children were found dead inside their home Friday afternoon.
Saturday morning around 8:10 a.m., investigators from the Hall County Sheriff's Office obtained warrants for the arrest of 26-year-old Berenice Jaramillo-Hernandez.
Jaramillo-Hernandez is charged with two counts each of felony murder, malice murder, and aggravated assault after allegedly killing her two children at their Crescent Drive home Friday afternoon. The two young victims were identified as 5-year-old Mateo Miranda Jaramillo and 6-year-old Katherine Miranda Jaramillo.
Authorities notified the victims' next of kin Saturday afternoon.
Investigations found that Jaramillo-Hernandez killed the children with a knife at some point between noon and 2 p.m. on Friday, after which she seriously injured herself with the knife.
Deputies responded to a 911 call around 2:00 p.m. Friday after reports of a woman having cut herself. Upon arrival, they found the injured Jaramillo-Hernandez and the bodies of the children in the home.
Hall County Fire Services transported Jaramillo-Hernandez for medical treatment as investigators worked to determine what happened.
The case is still under investigation by the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Stay with CBS46 News for more details once they become available.
