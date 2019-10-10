ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- More than 300,000 people are expected to attend this weekend's Atlanta pride events, and as a result Atlanta Police say they are increasing security measures.
It’s that time of year again, to celebrate exactly who you are and to love every minute of it. Sunday October 13th, is the 49th annual Atlanta Pride Parade, and this year’s event offers a little something for everyone.
“We have two days of a festival with three stages. We have a parade, we have a children’s area, we have a gray pride area for seniors,” Jamie Fergerson executive director of Atlanta Pride explained. “We have more marchers, bigger crowds, bigger floats,” he added.
Last year the parade saw just over 200 floats, this year that number has grown to 300. Atlanta Police say they’re also amping up their presence in the area to help keep everyone safe.
“We’re actually going to have a command center close by on scene and one inside the park and as an operation center,” said Captain Jeff Cantin of the Atlanta Police Department.
That includes a large amount of uniform offers as well as those you aren’t supposed to see.
“You’re not going to see a lot of the assets we’re going to have in the background working to keep the event secure while we monitor things,” Cantin explained.
When it comes to protestors, APD has a plan for them too.
“We’re going to have an organized area just for them together just to keep them separated from the rest of the group,” Cantin said.
That’s an extra step to help ensure there are no fights or acts of aggression at the event. All that’s left to do is show up and enjoy.
Don't miss a single moment of the parade! PeachtreeTV will begin broadcasting the parade at 12:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.