DECATUR (CBS46)—Decatur police are searching for two people who reportedly robbed a group of individuals.
According to a Facebook post on the city of Decatur police Facebook page, the robbery happened Saturday just before 9:00 p.m. on Commerce Drive near West Trinity Place.
Police reported five individuals told police two men approached them and demanded their belongings.
One of the suspects allegedly pointed a semi-automatic handgun and a second suspect did not produce a firearm, however, he motioned as though he had a gun in his pocket, police posted.
The victims turned over purses, wallets, cell phones, and watches, according to police.
The crooks drove away in a black Toyota Camry parked nearby.
The victims were able to get a license tag, however, the vehicle was reported stolen out of Gwinnett County.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
