One Georgia State Patrol trooper has been transported to the hospital Saturday night after being dragged by a car in southeast Atlanta.
Reports say that the incident occurred around 8:40 p.m. near Hank Aaron Dr. and Bill Lucas Dr. when a GSP trooper stopped a vehicle for a broken taillight. The driver was asked to exit the vehicle after the trooper smelled a strong odor of marijuana.
The driver was detained, and the trooper approached the vehicle to speak with the passenger. The passenger then crawled across the center console into the driver's seat, taking off with the trooper being dragged down Bill Lucas Dr. by the vehicle.
The trooper fell from the side of the fleeing vehicle and struck his head on the pavement.
Authorities responded to the scene, transporting the injured trooper to Grady Hospital.
There’s a scene on Martin St Se , focus seems to be on a car in the middle of the street. Huge APD and GSP presence in this area . Working to get details @cbs46 pic.twitter.com/0iVuh85bhe— Jasmina Alston (@JasminaAlstonTV) March 7, 2021
The detained driver was taken into custody for a drug offense by an Atlanta Police officer who had been riding with the GSP trooper during the initial traffic stop.
Responding officers and choppers canvasing the surrounding area eventually located the suspect's vehicle near Martin Street, though the suspect has not yet been found.
This is a developing story. Stay with CBS46 News for more details as they become available.
