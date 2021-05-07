ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Bullets went flying in the parking lot of Rosie’s café in Atlanta Thursday night.
One moment, a bunch of young men are gathered on the sidewalk and then it’s clear the moment shots were fired.
“It’s a disgrace that we have to witness that especially for people who are just coming over here to have a good time and eat,” said Marshawn Davis a patron of Rosie’s Café.
Police reported that several water boys got into a heated altercation over money at the intersection of Northside Ave and Martin Luther King Jr Dr.
Surveillance footage captured, one young man allegedly firing back in retaliation then flagging down a police officer for help.
“By the time you hear the sirens and the police lights you know something has happened," said Co-founder and Executive Director of Helping Empower Youth Kacey Venning. Who tells CBS46 that she was heart broken when hearing the news.
The ongoing sale of water on city streets is a controversial topic.
In fact, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms hired a new executive last month to address the issue and connect youth with resources and other job opportunities, but some say that’s not enough. The owner of Rosie’s Café Erika Stephens said in a statement that she “believes in entrepreneurship especially amongst our black youth but this situation with the water boys has truly gotten out of hand and created a dangerous atmosphere for everyone.”
Rosie’s Café full statement:
“In the words of the owner: As a black owned business we believe in entrepreneurship especially amongst our black youth but this situation with the water boys has truly gotten out of hand and created a dangerous atmosphere for everyone. These kinds of incidents greatly impact our businesses. We have to hire offsite APD officers for security which is very expensive, and customers may not want to come here because of incidents such as what happened last night. Luckily our business was close. We’ve already been greatly impacted by COVID 19 like other restauranteurs and this makes it that much more difficult. We are asking the mayor to step up and help us by incentivizing business that have to pay for security affected by these water boys so we can continue to try and service the community without the fear of violence and uncertainty We ask for your continued support of Rosie’s Cafe."
“My heart immediately felt like we still have so much work to do and I hate that this is happened."
Vennings' mentoring 10 water boys helping them sell their own brand of water called HEY!Hydrate! In the park and approved business storefronts with adult supervision. “…make it easier for them to do the work… not perpetuate the negative stereotype and forget that we’re talking about children,” said Vennings. APD tells us they’re considering a proposal to cite the parents of youths engaging in unauthorized sales of water as another alternative.
