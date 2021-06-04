ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police are seeking the public’s help in locating a man possibly connected to a burglary at a storage unit in southeast Atlanta.
According to police, a woman’s storage unit located at 777 Memorial Drive was burglarized between May 31 and June 2. After the reported theft, the victim installed a RING camera inside of the unit. On June 3, the RING camera reportedly picked up a person entering the unit at 4:26 a.m.
“The victim does not know this male suspect and according to the victim does not belong in their storage unit. This male is considered a person of interest at this point,” according to an Atlanta police spokesperson.
In March 2020, CBS46 reported on storage facility thefts in Lithia Springs that cost customers thousands of dollars. During this theft, a rifle was stolen.
Anyone with information on the Atlanta theft is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).
