DULUTH, Ga. (CBS46) -- A 24-year-old man is behind bars and accused of murder after a 2-year-old girl was found dead in Gwinnett County.
Around 5:42 p.m. on Sunday, the child's mother Rosie Marie Kyle, who was staying at the Quality Inn Hotel on Venture Parkway, called the 911 center after she found her child was not breathing or waking up from her nap.
Fire crew members attempted to revive the child but were unsuccessful. Police reported that the child had several bruises on her cheeks with finger and fingernail impressions, a swollen eye, swollen forehead and bruises on her body.
According to authorities, the mother's boyfriend, Malik Kyhree Kennedy, was watching the child while Kyle was working.
On May 3, an autopsy was performed on the child and it revealed that she had sustained a closed head injury to the back of her head.
The Gwinnett County Medical Examiner determined the manner of death to be a homicide.
After further investigation, police arrested Kennedy and charged him with felony murder, and first degree cruelty to children. He is being held without bond at the Gwinnett County Jail.
If anyone has any information to share in this case, please contact GCPD detectives at 770-513-5300.
To remain anonymous, tipsters should contact Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or visit www.stopcrimeATL.com. Crime Stoppers tipsters can receive a cash reward for information leading to an arrest and indictment in this case.
