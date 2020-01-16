HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have ruled the deaths of a husband and wife found dead in their Hall County home as a murder-suicide.
Police found the bodies of 47 year-old Meakna Iang and 55 year-old Ty Iang during the early morning hours of January 4 in their home on Little Doe Walk in southern Hall County.
Two of the couple's children, ages 16 and 20, as well as the children's grandmother were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Police say one of the family members alerted them to the shooting.
Sheriff’s Office detectives received preliminary autopsy results from the GBI Crime Lab on Tuesday, Jan. 14.
The results indicate that both Meakna and Ty died as a result of gunshot wounds to their heads. The investigation revealed that Ty fired a handgun at Meakna and then turned the gun on himself.
