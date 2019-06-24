FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (CBS46) A Hall County woman is behind bars after allegedly fatally shooting her live-in boyfriend.
Sabrina Banks Turner, 48, is accused of fatally shooting 45 year-old Everton Carter at their home on the 5100 block of Sable Court in Flowery Branch.
Turner called 911 after the shooting. She was taken into custody and charged with one count of voluntary manslaughter.
Police say the shooting appears to be the result of a domestic situation.
No one else was at home at the time of the shooting.
