CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) A HAZMAT team has cleared the scene after a suspicious package was found at the IRS building in Chamblee.
A suitcase was discovered in the middle of a driveway of the building, located on the 2300 block of Chamblee Tucker Road. No threats were made and the package did not contain anything hazardous.
The DeKalb Bomb Squad, DeKalb Fire and Chamblee Police all investigated the incident.
The scene was cleared around 6:15 a.m.
