CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) A HAZMAT team is on the scene of a suspicious package at the IRS building in Chamblee.
The DeKalb Bomb Squad, DeKalb Fire and Chamblee Police are all on scene of the incident, which is located on Chamblee Tucker Road.
CBS46 is on scene and will have updates as new information is learned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.