IRS Building in Chamblee
CHAMBLEE, Ga. (CBS46) A HAZMAT team is on the scene of a suspicious package at the IRS building in Chamblee.

The DeKalb Bomb Squad, DeKalb Fire and Chamblee Police are all on scene of the incident, which is located on Chamblee Tucker Road.

