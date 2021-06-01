ATLANTA (CBS46)—Atlanta police and Georgia State Patrolmen teamed up to arrest a man in connection to a stolen Mercedes Benz. Six guns were reportedly recovered during the arrest.

According to Atlanta police, a 2015 Mercedes Benz GLA was reported stolen on Saturday from Noble Creek Drive in northwest Atlanta.

Hours later, an alert officer spotted the stolen SUV near Lenox Square.

“The vehicle was placed under surveillance and several hours later a suspect walked up and drove away in the vehicle,” an Atlanta police spokesperson said.

The officer alerted other officers and a state trooper attempted to stop the vehicle during a traffic stop. The driver refused to stop and moments later, the man crashed into a HERO unit that was stopped on the interstate.

A police helicopter was in the sky recording the entire incident.

Atlanta police officers later caught the suspect, who reportedly resisted arrest.

The suspect was placed in handcuffs and six firearms, including a gun reported stolen during a car break-in, were recovered.

The suspect, Eric D. Flemister, 26, is facing several charges including theft by receiving stolen property, reckless driving, and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Copyright 2021 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

