POLICE: Help identify man accused of groping women at bus stops

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police want to know the identity of a man accused of groping women at two separate bus tops along Panola Road.
DeKalb Police say the male suspect is wanted for sexual battery in connection to an incident that took place Sept. 6 around 7:30 a.m., and again on Sept. 8 around 6:30 a.m.
Both of the women encountered the man at bus stops near S. Stone Mountain Lithonia Rd. and Redan Rd.
The suspect is described as a light-skinned Black or Hispanic male, approximately 5’07-5’08, weighing between 175-200 lbs, with a curly afro. He was seen driving a Cobalt blue 4-door sedan.
Anyone who comes into contact with him is urged to call 911 or SVU at 770-724-7710.
