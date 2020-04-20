ATLANTA (CBS46) Two people have been killed in what police say is a hit-and-run crash that forced the closure of all lanes on the Downtown Connector in Atlanta Monday morning.
Police say two people were involved in a crash along the northbound lanes near Edgewood Avenue and when they exited their vehicles, they were both struck by another car. The driver of that vehicle did not stop. Both victims were pronounced dead.
Traffic was diverted onto Edgewood Avenue as crews cleared the scene. Backups stretched for miles before the roadway fully reopened around 8 a.m. The roadway was closed for several hours.
No word on the identities of the victims. If you have any information on the hit-and-run crash, you're urged to call Atlanta Police.
