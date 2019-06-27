COBB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) A growing number of car burglaries in West Cobb County prompted the police department to host a town hall meeting Wednesday night.
Police told homeowners the number one thing they can do to prevent more crimes is to lock their car doors.
They explained that criminals are looking for easy targets, so they go around pulling on door handles.
"You have to realize they don't want to draw attention to themselves,” said Sgt. Wayne Delk of the Cobb County Police Department. “They don't want to smash a window have a neighbor or homeowner come out and identify them. It's a lot easier for them to find a car that's unlocked, no alarm on it. They go in, get what they want and get out quickly, and they can keep going in that same neighborhood and hit as many driveways as possible."
Police say it takes just seconds for a crook to take several valuables.
Officers also warn citizens not to leave weapons in their cars. Police are reporting that more than 30 guns were stolen in Cobb County recently, sometimes from cars that were left unlocked.
Residents like Ralph Yoos say their sleepy little community is starting to wake up.
“Many of these cars are not locked, and if they've got laptops and guns and cameras in there, people just open the door and take them," said Yoos. “ It is a safety concern because someone can get hurt."
Police announced they've made two arrests, but they're hoping to catch more of these criminals. They're asking people who have security cameras to let them know if they've seen anything suspicious.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.