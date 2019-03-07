East Cobb, GA (CBS46) A man is in police custody after allegedly shooting two men who were performing electrical work on his home.
Larry Joel Epstein, 68, was arrested on Wednesday after police say he shot the two men as they were leaving for the day.
The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. at the home on the 1600 block of Wellington Lane.
When officers arrived at the home, they found 37 year-old Gordon Montcalm suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
While investigating further, officers then found 21 year-old Jake Allen Horne suffering from a gunshot wound to the head.
Both were taken to Kennestone Hospital with serious injuries.
Epstein is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated battery. He's being held in the Cobb County Jail without bond.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.