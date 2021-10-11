DUBLIN, Ga. (CBS46) — Law enforcement members from across the state joined together to pay tribute to fallen Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison.
Harrison was killed in the line of duty late Friday night, when he was shot and killed by alleged suspect Damien Ferguson.
Officer Harrison served in law enforcement since 2018 and leaves behind a wife and six-month-old baby.
Police cruisers lined Highway 441 in Dublin, while people stood along the side of the road, to pay tribute to Harrison's service.
It was his first night on the job with the Alamo Police Department.
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation tweeted video from the beginning of the procession at its headquarters earlier Monday afternoon.
Police escort for fallen Alamo Police Officer Dylan Harrison leaving GBI Headquarters.— GA Bureau of Investigation (@GBI_GA) October 11, 2021
We pay tribute to Officer Harrison for dedicating his life to service. ⚫️🔵⚫️ #LODD @ga_dps @DeKalbCountyPD pic.twitter.com/byoOznbiJ5
