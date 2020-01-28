Police hope surveillance video leads to an arrest in robbery

ATLANTA (CBS46) - Atlanta Police released surveillance footage of a cell phone robbery at a local gas station. Investigators hope the footage will lead to an arrest in an incident which occurred at 3221 Martin Luther King, Jr., Drive N.W. on Christmas Eve 2019.
The male victim came to the location to sell his iPhone 11 to a female who he connected with through an APP. The suspect robbed the victim after she told him she had to go inside the gas station for cash out of the ATM.
When she returned, she pulled a gun on the victim telling him “Give me the phone.” The female also stole all the victim’s cash, according to police.
The female suspect ran off after the crime. The victim was not injured during the robbery.
The case remains under investigation. They ask anyone with information on the suspect to call Crime Stoppers. Information on the case can be submitted anonymously to the Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477) or online at www.StopCrimeATL.com . Persons do not have to give their name or any identifying information to be eligible for the reward of up to $2,000 for the arrest and indictment of the suspect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.