DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- DeKalb County police are asking the public's assistance to identify an elderly man found on Flat Shoals Road.
Police said the man was located on July 15 and transported to a local hospital.
If you recognize him, please help by calling 911 or DeKalb County Police's Special Victims Unit at 770-724-7710.
