DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) -- Police are investigating a double shooting in Decatur that left one person dead and another in critical condition.
It happened Thursday morning at the Oyo Hotel on Wesley Club Drive. DeKalb County police responded to the scene around 9:30 a.m.
When officers arrived they found two contractors who had been shot. One of the victims was found dead at the scene. The second contractor was taken to the hospital in critical condition.
Police said the two men arrived at the motel for work before two suspects opened fire on them in the parking lot.
“These two victims might have been targeted by the suspects, we don’t know why they were targeted right now. Investigators are going over surveillance and speaking to witnesses,” says Officer Jacques Spencer.
DeKalb County Police say, the suspects left in an unknown vehicle and wouldn't specify the details. Right now they are looking for the public’s help.
“They had no respect for life shooting these individuals the way they did and we are looking to find them as soon as possible. We ask the public to help us. If you know anything they can call us or call crime stoppers to remain anonymous,” added Spencer.
