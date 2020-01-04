HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) Police have released the identities of a Hall County husband and wife found fatally shot inside their home on Saturday.
Police found the bodies of 47 year-old Meakna Iang and 55 year-old Ty Iang around 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning in their home on Little Doe Walk in southern Hall County.
Two of the couple's children, ages 16 and 20, as well as the children's grandmother were inside the home at the time of the incident.
Police say one of the family members alerted them to the shooting.
No more details were released.
