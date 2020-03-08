ATLANTA (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police confirmed one person was shot to death outside Lenox Square mall Sunday evening. The deadly shooting happened in front of Lenox Square Mall.
Atlanta Police said the deadly shooting was the result of a fight that escalated into the shooting. APD said one person is in custody, but they are searching for others. It's not known if the shooter is in custody yet. Police said there were a total of four suspects in the shooting.
On Tuesday, Atlanta Police identified the victim as 31 year-old Thuan Nguyen from Antoich, Tennessee.
APD wanted to reiterate to shoppers the mall is safe.
"This is a premier retail space for people to go from all over the metropolitan Atlanta area, this is a prime concern for us," said APD Major Andrew Senzer. "We have dedicated a tremendous amount of resources, Atlanta police resources to this area, and we will continue to do so until we can take back this space."
Police are reviewing security footage and looking for the other three suspects.
The shooting is the latest at the mall after a Macy's worker was shot in the parking deck of Lenox Square in December. Then in January, two people were arrested after an officer-involved shooting at the mall. There have been a total of four shootings at the mall in the last four months.
Lenox's owners said previously it had increased security measures in response to the shootings.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with CBS46 News on all platforms for the latest information.
