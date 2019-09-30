UNION CITY, Ga. (CBS46) – Union City Police released images of the man they say stole a car from a metro Atlanta gas station with a baby in the car.
Union City Police said Hasheim N. Edison, 22, is wanted on charges of vehicle theft and kidnapping related to the incident that took place Sunday evening at the Shell Fuel Station on Roosevelt Highway in Union City.
The stolen car, a 2019 Kia Sorrento, was found around 6:16 p.m. with the child still inside at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport. The child’s father, Larry James, 22, was charged with second-degree cruelty to children for leaving the child in the car.
Anyone with more information about Edison should should call 911 or Detective Nelson at 770-964-1333.
