Marietta, GA (CBS46) Police have positively identified a woman who was found dead in a wooded area of Marietta on Tuesday.
Officers were called to the area of Bells Ferry Road and Cobb Parkway during the early morning hours for an unrelated complaint.
During the investigation, officers found the body of 57 year-old Kelley Albertson of Marietta.
It is unclear how Albertson's body got there but the medical examiner has ruled her death 'suspicious.'
No word on suspects.
If you have any information on the case, you're asked to contact Marietta Police at 770-794-5363.
Copyright 2019 WGCL-TV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.
