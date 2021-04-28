GWINNETT County, Ga. (CBS46) -- Gwinnett County Police have identified six people who were killed Saturday when a van lost control and crashed on a major interstate.
Alishia Carroll, 34, from Columbus, Kristie Whitfield, 44, of Mount Airy, Ashleigh Paris, 26, of Kennesaw, Tina Rice, 53, of Atlanta, Normisha Monroe, 38, of Norcross and Rose Patrick, 34, of Ellabell were among 15 others who were riding in a van when it flipped over and burst into flames on I-85 Northbound in Gwinnett County near the 985-split.
Investigators are still trying to determine what caused the crash.
“Investigators will obviously have to speak with people and then look at the physical evidence left behind on scene,” Cpl. Collin Flynn said.
The sister of Alishia Carroll is devastated.
“We’re not taking it very well considering she went to get help,” Natasha Duarte said.
A Gwinnett County police spokesperson told CBS46 News, the passengers were part of a sober living group.
“This was obviously a lot of people who died in this accident and it’s just a tragic situation all the way around,” Flynn said.
The van burst into flames almost instantly and many drivers in the area helped pull ten of the passengers to safety, but six of them, including Alishia, did not survive.
“There was a white truck that cut the van off. He killed 6 people and he took 6 people out of this world,” Duarte said. “I just hope that they come forward when they realize what they took from us they come forward and they face what they’ve done.”
Police tell us it’s possible the van lost control when another vehicle cut in front of it, but they are still investigating the charred van to determine the cause.
“Those investigators are going to go back to try to determine whether or not another vehicle struck the van prior to the collision or if the van just narrowly missed a collision and overcompensated,” Flynn said.
Police are asking anyone who witnessed the accident to come forward so they can determine what caused the crash.
