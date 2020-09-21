ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) -- Atlanta Police have identified at least one gunman in a shooting incident that occurred outside Midtown's Cheetah Lounge during Labor Day weekend.
Shots rang out just outside the lounge's doors Sept. 6 around 2:54 a.m. Police now say Michael Leslie is one of the men suspected of firing a weapon.
Leslie, 29, was arrested by Miami-Dade Police on Sept. 17. He will be extradited to Atlanta to face charges for aggravated assault and felony damage to property. Additional charges are pending. Police say Leslie has previously been arrested in Florida.
No one was injured during the Sept. 6 shooting, however multiple cars in the parking lot did sustain damage, as well as nearby building. Investigators canvassing the scene say they recovered 27 shell casings and two live rounds.
Investigators are still working to identify and locate others involved in the shooting.
"We want citizens and visitors of the City of Atlanta to know that APD will not tolerate reckless behavior or criminal activity. The safety of our community is paramount," said the department.
